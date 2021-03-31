Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Intel posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Intel stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,871,582. The firm has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

