Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 4,650 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital comprises approximately 0.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after purchasing an additional 694,890 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,956,000 after acquiring an additional 380,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after acquiring an additional 941,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,693. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

