Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 6,163 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.09. The stock had a trading volume of 237,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,752. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.