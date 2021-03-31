Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 7,950 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $$51.54 during trading on Wednesday. 4,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,791. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

