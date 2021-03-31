Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 98,967 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 346.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,008,621. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.