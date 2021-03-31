Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 24,050 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. 129,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,752,379. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

