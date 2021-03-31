Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 2,782 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,626,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

