Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 4,480 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 131.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,079,000. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 84,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.88. The company had a trading volume of 94,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,360. The company has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

