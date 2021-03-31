Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 65,600 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Infinera accounts for 0.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Infinera worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 547,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

