Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total value of $121,246.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,632.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,321 shares of company stock worth $59,360,107. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.91. 3,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.56. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.99 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.