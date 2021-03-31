Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics comprises 1.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.80. 25,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,975. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

In related news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $76,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 806,517 shares of company stock worth $50,773,726. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

