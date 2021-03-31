Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 120.0% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000.

NYSEARCA PSQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. 424,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

