Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viasat worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Viasat by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 109,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 33,484 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Viasat by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James raised their price target on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of Viasat stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. 1,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,880. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,409.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

