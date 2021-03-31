Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,062 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. 375,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,294,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

