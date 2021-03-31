Intellectus Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,419,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,391,457. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

