Intellectus Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,469,121. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

