Intellectus Partners LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 1.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after acquiring an additional 206,346 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,401,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.16. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

