Intellectus Partners LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.2% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $369.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.21 and its 200-day moving average is $358.42. The stock has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

