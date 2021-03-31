Intellectus Partners LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $23.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,078.88. 24,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,079.81 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,071.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,794.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

