Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.91 and a 200-day moving average of $269.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390,507 shares of company stock worth $373,518,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

