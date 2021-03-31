Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.