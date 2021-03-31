Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,487,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,889,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,356,000 after buying an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.92.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $471.68 and a 200-day moving average of $518.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

