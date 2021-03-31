Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 26,300 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 1.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDN. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 871,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. 92,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,319. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.