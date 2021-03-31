Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 585,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,685,000 after purchasing an additional 292,318 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $142.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

