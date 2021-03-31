Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 142,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 306,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBN traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,579. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

