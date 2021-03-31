Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Newmont by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $1,761,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Newmont stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.17. 215,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,344,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

