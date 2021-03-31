Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $19,515,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lyft by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,767 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 83,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 18,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,208,257.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock worth $299,859,391. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

