Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 8,223 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,275,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $956,201,000 after buying an additional 242,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,853,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.