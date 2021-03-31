Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 849,528 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. 60,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $3,022,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,035 shares of company stock worth $6,794,078. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.