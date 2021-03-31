Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS INTEQ opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. Intelsat has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

