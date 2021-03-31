Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 5,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,900. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

