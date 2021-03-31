Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,326 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 223.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.86. The company had a trading volume of 715,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,508,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.61.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

