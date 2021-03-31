Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 21,867 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2,204.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,871,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $260.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

