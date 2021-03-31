Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 25,371 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5,033.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,371 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after buying an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $8.19 on Wednesday, hitting $134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 791,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,213. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $128.98. The stock has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

