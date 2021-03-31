Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,591 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 84,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.57. 267,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,360. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

