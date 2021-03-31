Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,903 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,050.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

NASDAQ FB traded up $8.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.03. The stock had a trading volume of 802,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $843.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

