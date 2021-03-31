Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10,039.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after purchasing an additional 377,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.45.

AXP stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.06. 85,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,625. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

