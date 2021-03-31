Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 52,540 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 436.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,540 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,096,000 after buying an additional 7,459,134 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

WFC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 746,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,824,277. The stock has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

