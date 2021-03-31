Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,273,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,501,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

ILF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

