Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,757 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on AWI. BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,418. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.91. 8,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

