Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,519 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 276,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

