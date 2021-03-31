Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 1.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after purchasing an additional 898,140 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,611,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,281,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,800. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

