Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,653.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.33.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $32.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $667.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636,004. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $641.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,335.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $702.34 and its 200 day moving average is $611.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.