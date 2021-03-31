Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 106,797.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,526 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 13.3% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $55,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.62.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $524.80. The stock had a trading volume of 175,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,248. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $357.51 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $232.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $530.39 and its 200-day moving average is $514.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

