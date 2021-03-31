Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,215,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $166.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

