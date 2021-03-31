Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,615,672. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

