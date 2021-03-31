Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 178.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 0.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.06. 688,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,245,727. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.