Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,519,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. 2,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.10. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

