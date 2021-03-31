Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 147.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,278 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 9.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.06 on Wednesday, reaching $319.38. 3,892,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,291,379. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $180.86 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

