Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 302.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.68. 84,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,287. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $142.87 and a 1-year high of $255.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.43 and its 200 day moving average is $233.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

